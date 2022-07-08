Is Happiness Really a Choice?

× Expand Illustration by Michael Burmesch Smiling and frowning face icons

Well, as usual, it’s complicated. Evidence from sociological studies suggests there is an unrecognized flaw in positive psychology’s recommended approach, one that leans too heavily on individual effort. The underlying premise is that happiness is a choice. If we embrace life in particular ways, practice good self-care and manage our attitude, then we can intentionally enhance our well-being and sense of personal fulfilment. To be sure, there is an element of truth here. There is research showing these kinds of efforts have the potential to move the happiness needle in the right direction, but not nearly as far as some positivity gurus claim.

What’s more, the data shows most of are heading in the wrong direction in this regard. Since 2004 and as measured pre-pandemic, the number of Americans who identify as optimistic (an attitude correlated with happiness) is down from 79% to under 50%. Meanwhile, the incidence of mental maladies has increased, with depression, anxiety and addictions topping the list. The pandemic has been no friend in this regard, as rates of these disorders across the population have soared by over a third.

Nature, Nurture, Both?

So, what determines how happy one is? Well, positive psychology often claims it’s about 50% genetics, 40% life choices (individual control) and only 10% circumstances. However, social psychologists assert otherwise, maintaining that cultural, economic, political and institutional trends exert significant influences on our happiness. These societal factors drive power disparities between different socio-economic groups, and these are largely outside individual control. As one colleague put it, “If you’re stuck in a mud puddle, meditation, gratitude journaling and self-affirmations don’t make you any less wet, cold or dirty.”

Granted, I’m a pot calling the kettle black on this one. I’ve recommended many of these approaches to clients as well as in this column, and for good reason. They do help. But there is danger in over-emphasizing how much they help and, simultaneously, placing most or all of the responsibility for happiness on the individual. It's a convenient way to let society off the hook.

Cultural influences such as institutional racism, income inequality, sexism, gun violence, ageism, political warfare, child poverty and the climate crisis, among others, wreak their havoc broadly, regardless of how well any one person manages their approach to life satisfaction. Despite America’s fixation with self-reliance and individualism, we are all connected to and affected by the collective social environment we inhabit. The World Happiness Report clearly demonstrates that “we” cultures are far better at promoting individual happiness than “me” cultures, like our own. In the pursuit of happiness, nations like Finland, Denmark, New Zealand and Switzerland reject America’s solitary approach in favor of a more collective strategy, and it works. What’s more, they measure their social success not just on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but also life satisfaction.

Happiness gurus recommend the usual suspects—healthy habits, mindfulness, gratitude, strong social ties, purposeful living, nature immersion and forgiveness, among others. All good stuff, but these approaches fall into the category of “necessary but not sufficient.” Our cultural context and mindset matter a lot, which may explain why those who invest in the happiness of others, not just their own, report greater fulfillment in their lives. To paraphrase, no person is an island unto themselves. Living in a chaotic, divisive, rancorous, greedy society inhibits any one person’s pursuit of happiness.

When it comes to optimizing life satisfaction, we can’t go it alone. We must go it together.

For more, visit philipchard.com.