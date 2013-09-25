Meditation
Free the Mind
Psychiatry has often become a retail arm of the pharmaceutical industry, with psychology as the industry’s PR department. But there are discontents. Aside from their side effects, psychotropic drugs tend to redress symptoms without addressi... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:06 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nick Lynch in Superb Health
For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle gr more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Nazarenes
The Nazarenes recorded with producer Laurent “Tippy I” Alfred in the U.S. Virgin Islands near the Jamaican birthplace of Rastafarianism, but the brothers were born in Ethiopia and claim their family “worked” for the late emperor, H more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bonds to Mayor & Hines: Take Care of the City First
Sep 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Married Woman
A woman’s hand, followed by a man’s arm, touch on a blank white surface. The man’s voice is heard as the back of her head appears. Most scenes to follow are acutely aware of themselves as being a film, an artifact, not merely a window onto realit.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Evan's Memorial Day Baltimore Club Mix
It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more
May 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Play In A Day 4
And as the season continues to fade-out, Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement Productions present yet another in their series of 24 hour theatre shows. Play In A Day 4 will be the two company’s latest foray into instant theatre. The idea is this: .. more
May 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers Trade Tony Gwynn, Jr to Padres
The Brewers just traded Tony Gwynn, Jr. to the San Diego Padres for CFJody Gerut. The rumor cam from a SD radio station and Tom H of theJournal-Sentinel got it confirmed.From the J-S: “Gerut, 31, wasbatting .221 with four home runs and 14 RBI i.. more
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Decoding Nutrient Claims
Endless options and misleading marketing ploys have made the hunt for foods with legitimate health benefits a chore. After all, who has time to compare the ingredient lists on 50 different cereal boxes? And even if you had the time, what do all th.. more
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Take the Blue Pill
With only a couple of months left in the season, most theatre companies are winding-down. There’s a kind of a natural rhythm to a standard August/September through May season that seems to keep most theatre companies relatively sane. There are tho.. more
Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Act Like Hitler
Actor, do you want a thankless role? Then consider playing Adolf Hitler. The challenge of depicting the world’s most visible symbol of evil has defeated almost everyone. Capitalizing on his similar mustache, Charlie Chaplin gave it a good whirl w.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Of Montreal
Of Montreal had a landmark 2007, riding a wave of praise for their stellar Hissing Fauna, Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer? ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Squeezebox
The polka aficionados at the Milwaukee Accordion Club have booked one of their favorite groups for a show at the Root River Center in Franklin tonight: Squeezebox, an Ohio ensemble that could have come stra,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Benjamin Mee
The title of Benjamin Mee’s new memoir sums up the gist deftly—it’s call We Bought a Zoo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Xavier Rudd
At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson
Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than pr Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monotonix
The eccentric Israeli garage/prog-rock group Monotonix, which makes no effort to hide its affinity for all things Thin Lizzy, headlines an 7 p.m. show at the Borg Ward Collective with openers Call Me Lightn,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Favred Up
For those who may not have heard, over the past few weeks there has been some kind of c Sports Illustrated ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Redefining Fitness
Denna Haslett isnot your average aerobics instructor. In fact, she makes it herbusiness to kick typical to the curb. At Just Classes, Haslett’s newfitness studio in Wauwatosa, she hopes that others will also buck thetypical idea of what a “... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Yolanda White Off the Cuff