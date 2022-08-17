Is Meditation Worth the Effort?

× Expand Image: Ponomariova_Maria - Getty Images Meditation

If you follow this column, you’ve heard me extol meditation’s many virtues. I often recommend this cognitive discipline to my clients, practice it religiously myself, and taught it at one time. But for many of us, learning to meditate is a tough slog, one that leads many to question, “Is it worth it?”

I started meditating on and off (mostly off) while in graduate school. Sticking with it proved difficult, which many of my clients echo after giving it a try, or several. Weaving meditation into the fabric of one’s life often proceeds in fits and starts. In part, that’s because meditative consciousness is radically different from the usual mental state of the modern brain—the self-absorbed, techno-saturated, hurry sick, multi-tasking frenzy sometimes called “monkey mind.” Meaning it can be no small feat to leave this do-it, have-it mental mayhem behind and enter a state of quiet contemplation.

As for meditation’s benefits, the Center for Healthy Minds at UW Madison (centerhealthyminds.org) engages in cutting edge neuroscience research offering reliable information. Their studies show consistent, long-term meditators are better able to concentrate, manage emotional reactivity, cope with stress, and mitigate depression, anxiety, chronic pain and inflammatory processes in the body. Still, it’s no panacea, but then, what is? There’s enough good in meditating to make it worth the required investment of time and energy.

Learning the Basics

So, how can you make it work for you? Well, after learning the basics (from book, video, app or class), don’t impose rigid expectations about how often or long to meditate. Any meditation is better than none, so gradually introduce it into your schedule. That way, you’re less likely to stir up resistance within yourself. After all, we don’t like being ordered around, even by ourselves.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Virtually all meditation involves focusing the mind on one thing, such as one’s breathing, a mantra (a word or phrase spoken quietly in one’s head), or a mental visualization. If you’re just starting, remember that one of the most common beginner mistakes is assuming that, while mediating, one’s mind should be blissfully blank. Not. Once you start a meditation session, your thoughts will wander and distract you from whatever your focus (breathing, mantra, etc.). Good. Developing a meditative state requires repeatedly switching back-and-forth between being focused and distracted. This “bicep curl for the brain” gradually trains the mind to respond to distraction with renewed concentration. Also, it strengthens a mental state called the “observer mode,” where we can notice our thoughts without being carried away by them.

Next, customize your meditative style. If you find it difficult to concentrate on your breathing, for instance, then experiment with a visual focus instead—either a peaceful scene in your mind’s eye or even an external image, like a candle flame or flower. If the visual route doesn’t click, consider an auditory focus, such as a soft, repeating chime, the sound of a waterfall or rain (electronic sound generators can provide), or a guided meditation on a video or app. Some meditation teachers insist that one of these approaches (usually theirs) is better than others, but you need to identify what fits your cognitive temperament. One size may fit many, but not all.

In terms of timing, many find it best to meditate in the morning. This helps avoid nodding off when tired from a long day. But, again, experiment to discover what works for you. Duration? Research indicates as little as 5 to 10 minutes of meditation daily has discernible benefits. Posture? Sitting straight but not rigid is usually best, but listen to your body. People meditate while lying down, standing and even walking (mindfulness). If you tend to nod off, then being horizontal may not be your ticket.

So, if you want to acquire this powerful mental capacity, listen to the experts, but don’t let meditation orthodoxy get in your way. Because, quite simply, the best way to mediate is the way that keeps you coming back for more.

For more, visit philipchard.com.