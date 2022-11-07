Your Brain on Television

× Expand Photo: panic_attack - Getty Images Toddler touching TV screen

How many hours do you and your brain spend in front of the TV? If you conform to the national average, around three; a bit more for men than women, and higher still for those 65 or older. Of concern, many children meet or exceed these averages. Overall, about 80% of us watch the boob tube daily, making TV viewing the most preferred leisure activity in America. This includes watching live programming, DVDs and streaming services on TVs, computers and other devices. These activities account for over half the average person’s available leisure time daily.

Given how much media exposure this involves, what are the impacts on our brains and behavior, particularly with children? After all, their gray matter is in rapid development mode, undergoing intense imprinting by environmental influences, like the tube. Well, for the most part, it ain’t good. The main factors determining the effects include how long we watch (duration), how often (frequency), and what we watch (content). While studying TVs mental impacts is complicated, researchers have teased out some reliable findings.

First, the obvious. Television viewing is a passive and sedentary activity (hence the term “couch potato”). Folks who do it often and for long periods are more likely to be overweight. This effect seems to kick in when viewing time exceeds two hours per day (remember, the average is three), or when eating while face-planted in the TV, regardless of how long one watches. There is a way to compensate, in part, for this unwanted consequence, even if you don’t want to reduce viewing time. Stand up. That’s right, watch television on your feet rather than your posterior, or alternate between standing and sitting. Still, eating while watching remains problematic. Again, the impact is less if one stands while viewing/eating, but chowing down in front of the tube is mindless eating, the kind most likely to result in over consumption.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Next, the allure of watching TV stems, in part, from its immediate impact on the brain, which is to create a relaxation response. The passive nature of this behavior can induce a trance-like state of awareness, which can be a good thing after a hectic day. However, studies show this positive effect is short-lived. Like the buzz one gets from alcohol, the initial mood elevation soon gives way to a kind of malaise, so, over the longer term, TV consumption leads to its own version of a hangover. Backing up this finding is other research showing those who watch more television report being less happy than those viewing less.

Lower Cognitive Abilities

Perhaps of greater concern, studies indicate children who stay glued to the tube exhibit lower cognitive abilities, which usually translates to poorer academic performance. Makes sense. The more time a kid wastes watching TV, the less they engage in activities that enrich brain development — reading, creative pursuits, active play, time outdoors, social interaction, etc. And lest you believe the culprit here is video games, research shows otherwise. While video gaming gets more bad press, it actually offers more psychological benefits and fewer liabilities than TV. It’s interactive, teaches delayed gratification and frustration tolerance (gamers lose most of the time and must keep trying), and can include a social component (playing with friends). Two hours or less of video gaming daily shows few deleterious impacts.

Finally, TV viewing involves brainwashing and distractibility. Advertising, in particular, uses neuroscience to play with our minds, convincing us we need what we don’t, manipulating our insecurities, imposing absurd notions about happiness, success, beauty and the like. The clear antidote here is not to fall for their “Look here!” manipulations and, at a minimum, hit the mute button for ads. Better yet, get up, walk a bit and come back when the drivel has ceased. There is also evidence that television induces attention deficit disorder. The assault of rapidly shifting images, sounds and info graphics trains our brains to flit from one focus to another, and not just while we’re watching.

Bottom line? Watching TV is a poor substitute for engaging with life, and, with some exceptions, undermines brain development and learning. As Groucho Marx quipped, “I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book.”

Good counsel.

For more, visit philipchard.com.