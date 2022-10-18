Women’s Sexual Wellness: The O-Shot

As the Milwaukee area's largest cosmetic surgery & medspa practice, we provide more than cosmetic surgery at our in-house, nationally accredited surgical centers. In addition, we offer the full spectrum of beauty services, including injectables, skincare and laser treatments, weight loss, and more. Patients come to us to look and feel their best, and we are committed to that goal for the long term.

What is the Sexual Wellness O-Shot for women?

Many women struggle with or desire an enhanced, intimate experience. The O-Shot is a nonsurgical, sexual wellness injection to increase sensitivity and stimulation using Platelet-Rich-Plasma (PRP). The nutrient-rich platelets (drawn from your blood) promote the growth of new cells and increase blood flow to the vaginal and clitoral areas.

Am I a candidate for the O-shot?

You may be a candidate if you are experiencing pain during intercourse, an overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, low sex drive, vaginal atrophy, dryness, or laxity.

How does the procedure work?

Topical numbing cream and lidocaine injections help eliminate pain and make the procedure tolerable. Your Registered Nurse Injector will then draw your blood, put it in a centrifuge to isolate the PRP, and prepare it for injection while you are numbing. You can expect your O-shot appointment to last about an hour, but the procedure itself takes minutes.

What is the downtime for the O-Shot?

The O-Shot requires zero downtime. Patients can experience heightened sexual sensation and sexual arousal in as little as 3-7 days after their procedure. Full effects may take up to 3 months, depending on the individual.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

How long do results last?

Results can generally last up to a year or more. Patients can receive more than one treatment. Waiting for a minimum of 8 weeks between treatments is recommended.

At Illume Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa, we offer experienced, O-Shot certified Registered Nurse Injectors that will go over the procedure with you in full detail and answer any questions you may have. Since our Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons are on-site at all times, you can be sure your injections are being administered in the safest manner possible. Call or text us at 414-439-3000 or visit us at illumemke.com to schedule a complimentary consultation today.