Mexican seafood is the specialty on this extensive menu. Red snapper Veracruz differs from traditional versions, but it is a lovely deep-fried whole fish topped with avocado salad. Most dishes are conservatively seasoned, though there are items that will challenge even the most dedicated chile head. The camarones ala diabla are very fiery, while the beef lomo, with an arbol chile sauce, is positively incendiary. (Jeff Beutner)
3 Magueyes
2423 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2423 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican