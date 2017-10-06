91.7 FM WMSE

Every Tuesday since February of 2005, WMSE has welcomed a Milwaukee-area artist into the Bob and Genie Friedman Live Performance Studio to perform a full set live on the airwaves, made possible by our amazing sound engineer Billy Cicerelli. But as of Tuesday, November 12, 2013, we are giving Local/Live more visibility and time to expand upon the mission of supporting Milwaukee-made music. At it’s new 6 – 7 p.m. time slot, the show is now one-hour long and hosted by WMSE music director, Erin Wolf, along with Milwaukee music writer extraordinaire, Cal Roach.
