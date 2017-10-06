Amaranth's scones are made with creative combinations, like cardamom pear and macadamia nut with ginger. An extensive selection of slow-rise artisan breads includes sourdough and Italian along with potato chive and chocolate bread. Amaranth Bakery is also known for its rugelach, a cream-cheese pastry made with apricots, berries and nuts. The owners are committed to using locally grown and seasonal produce when possible. Amaranth also offers slowly simmered homemade soups and salads made with fresh greens and vegetables. (Sarah Biondich)
Amaranth Bakery and Cafe
3329 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3329 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Bakery, Coffee, Soup