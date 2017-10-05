Hidden in the colorful Mitchell Street neighborhood, Anmol is one of the few places in Milwaukee offering authentic Pakistani cuisine, reflecting both Afghani and Persian influences as well as the flavorsome cuisine of bustling cities like Karachi and Lahore. Highlights include biriani that tastes homemade and naans that are probably the best in the city. (Aisha Motlani)
Anmol
711 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Indian, Middle Eastern