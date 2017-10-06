Latin American, Mexican and Spanish staples make up Antigua's large menu. Tapas, including empanadas, ceviche, pulled-pork sliders and Cuban- or Puerto Rican-style plantains, can be enjoyed as appetizers or combined to make a meal. Entrées include salmon topped with blackberry sauce, chimichurri-glazed chicken and camarones Antigua, giant shrimp wrapped in bacon and stuffed with melted cheese. Paella is made to order in servings for two. The attentive wait staff is happy to share recommendations and pairing tips, and quick to return with another round of margaritas or sangria. (Evan Rytlewski)
Antigua Mexican and Latin Restaurant
5823 W. Burnham St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Latin American, Mexican, Tapas