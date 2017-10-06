This is the spot for Thai purists. Flavors are not too spicy, a bit sweet and oh-so right. The squid in the spicy salad is cooked to perfection and the shrimp curry has a house-made sauce. The beef with bean sprouts soup is superbly seasoned. This place is tops for Thai in the area. (Jeff Beutner)
Bangkok House
4698 S. Whitnall Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53235
Thai