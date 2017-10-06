“By The Bay, For The Bay,” is The Bay Restaurant’s tagline, and it practices what it preaches. Nestled next to the Fox Bay Cinema Grill on Whitefish Bay’s “Main Street” of East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. $$. FB. Handicap access. 455-3045
The Bay Restaurant
342 E. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
342 E. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
American
Handicap access
Moderate