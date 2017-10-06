Blue Jacket, established in June 2013, is a restaurant in Walker’s Point offering an array of snacks, planks, small plates and large plates inspired by the Great Lakes Region. Owners Tom and Laura Van Heijningen strive to offer the highest quality regional fare and libations sourced from farms, distilleries, and breweries along the Third Coast. The menu is constantly evolving and allows for guests to have a traditional, multicourse experience or a flexible evening with shared plates and well-crafted beverages.
Blue Jacket
135 E. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Closed
