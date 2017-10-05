Few places equal the Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.) when it comes to Art Deco splendor. The Ambassador reopened in 2005 with painstakingly restored lobbies and a fine restaurant, Envoy. The hotel also houses the appropriately named Caffé Deco, where guests and locals relax in the morning. Caffé Deco offers an assortment of caffeinated drinks and light food items—think Danish pastries and muffins for the morning and panini, soups and salads for lunch. There are a few TVs with the volume turned off and some computers with complimentary Internet access. A curved ramp leads to additional tables at this pleasant morning spot. And big windows help to make it sunny, even in winter.
Caffe Deco
2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
American, Bakery, Sandwiches