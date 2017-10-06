Sicilian seafood is the specialty of this fine menu, including mussels, calamari, langostinos and swordfish. The pasta is good, especially the signature pasta Conca d'Oro, with its mix of seafood. Landlubbers will find chicken, veal or steaks. The lunch buffet is vegetarian. (Jeff Beutner)
Carini's La Conca D'Oro
3468 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Italian