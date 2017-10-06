This is the Sicilian-American menu of years ago, with standards such as Sicilian steak and veal marsala. Caterina's remains popular for its attention to detail. The pounded veal is tenderized perfectly and the tenderloin is of top quality. The menu also offers fine chicken dishes, pastas, scampi and daily seafood specials. Dinners include antipasto, soup and salad. Lunches offer the same quality at considerably cheaper prices. (Jeff Beutner)
Caterina's
9104 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53227
Italian