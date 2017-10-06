The interior boasts a European feel in an intimate setting—no wonder why it gets crowded on weekends. Behind a stunning marble counter, chefs prepare a fairly simple menu of appetizers, sandwiches and pastas. Pastas are available in gluten-free versions, and quite a few items are vegan. (Jeff Beutner)
Centro Café
808 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Italian