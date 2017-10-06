Many restaurants claim to serve Philly cheese steaks, but few prepare them as they should. The rules are simple: Begin with a soft roll, not a baguette; the beef should be chopped, not sliced, and heated on a grill. Onions and green peppers are optional, and the preferred cheese is Cheez Whiz, although provolone and American are common substitutes. Chubby's uses a soft roll from Sciortino's with fried onions and gooey cheese. (Jeff Beutner)
Chubby's Cheesesteaks
2232 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
2232 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Sandwiches