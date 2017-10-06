The dining room is a colorful Mexican fantasy, with tropical Mexican murals on orange walls and a ceiling with a vivid blue sky and a giant eagle. The menu includes reasonably priced Mexican standards, including decent chile rellenos. Items with salsa verde and salsa rojo are also worth a try. There are two dining areas, both with bars, and a patio. Though there are few items that are unique, the cooking is sound and the prices are reasonable. (Jeff Beutner)
Cielito Lindo
733 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
733 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican, Seafood