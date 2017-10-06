Milwaukee's most authentic French menu is filled with standards such as coq au vin, pomme frites, croque monsieur and a fine onion soup. Sample appetizers with wine or try the locally produced Biere de Garde, a fine beer. Coquette Café proves that good food needn't be painfully expensive. (Jeff Beutner)
Coquette Cafe
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary, French, Pizza, Sandwiches