A new restaurant in east Tosa is serving up classic diner fare with a gourmet touch. At Daymaker Café, food is homemade with fresh ingredients. Signature dishes include the reuben sandwich, made with slow-roasted corned beef slathered with sour kraut and melted Swiss cheese, and a grilled tofu philly with provolone, served on French bread smeared with tangy sun-dried tomato paste. Rotating lunch and dinner specials feature New York strip steak with red wine mushroom sauce and hash brown crusted chicken with fresh herb horseradish sauce.
Daymaker Cafe
7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Sandwiches, Vegetarian