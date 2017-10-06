The sandwiches at Erbert and Gerbert's are based on characters co-founder Kevin Schipper's father used to describe to him as a child. “Boney Billy," a tender turkey breast sub, the “Tullius," packed with medium-rare roast beef, and the vegetarian “Jacob Bluefinger" are just some of the generously filled subs you'll find here. (Aisha Motlani)
Erbert and Gerbert's
2338 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
2338 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Sandwiches, Soup