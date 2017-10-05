As you would expect, fajitas are the specialty here. They are come in chicken, pork, beef, seafood or veggie options. For the lighter appetite, try tacos made the traditional way, with chopped cilantro and onions (no lettuce, tomato or American cheese). The corn tortillas are made on-site, which makes quite a difference. (Jeff Beutner)
Fajitas Grill
1673 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mexican, Seafood