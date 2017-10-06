The plates range from small to large. Start with crab cakes, calamari or mushroom risotto lollipops and move on to black truffle flatbread, grilled tenderloin or something spicy like jalapeño and Parmesan pork chops. The Firefly is a great setting for a relaxing evening.
Firefly Urban Bar & Grill
7754 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Contemporary, Sandwiches