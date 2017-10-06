Thanks to fast-food chains, the neighborhood drive-in is nearly extinct. A rare exception is Fred's, located in Washington Heights. It's a small, standing-room-only place, but there are reasons Fred's has been in business since 1967. Their roast beef sandwich is a specialty and the burgers are made of fresh beef. Save room for dessert, in the form of one of Fred's frozen custard sundaes. (Jeff Beutner)
Fred's Drive-In
4726 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4726 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
American, Sandwiches