The few Mexican restaurants in Western Milwaukee county tend to be Chi-Chi's knockoffs with food tamed for the masses, but an exception is Guadalupe Mexican Restaurant. The menu would be at home with restaurants at 5th and National with tacos, burritos, ceviche and a shrimp soup. The food can be quite spicy if you want it that way, and the prices are moderate.
Guadalupe Mexican Restaurant
11320 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Mexican, Seafood