The menu rarely strays from Thai standards, but the preparation is distinctive. The soups have broths that are more delicate, the spring roll wrappers are light and airy and the Hong Thai curry is prepared here. (Most restaurants use commercial curry pastes.) The décor is a bit spare, but the setting is comfortable and the service is hospitable. This is definitely a cut above standard Thai fare. (Jeff Beutner)
Hong Thai
6425 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Thai