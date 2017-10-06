Izumi's is a favorite for fans of maki sushi. While sushi and sashimi are sound bets, you will also find a fine robata grill for hamachi kama, a grilled collar of yellowtail snapper. Standards are high at Izumi's. All of the beef dishes are prepared with Kobe beef, and the tempura and teriyaki are superb. Think about sampling the small dishes. Don't miss the miso zuke, an exquisite piece of broiled marinated cod. (Jeff Beutner)
Izumi's
2150 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Japanese, Sushi