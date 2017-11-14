Great Sushi Lunch at Izumi's

× Expand Photo credit: Dan Fleming

The miso soup is brought to the table—and tea, if you order it. Otherwise, it’s up to you to pick and choose from the crowded buffet table.

Izumi’s (2150 N. Prospect Ave.) also has an excellent lunch menu featuring bento boxes ($9.50-$12), udon/soba noodle soups ($7.50-$9.50) and full sushi/sashimi dinners ($11-$25).

But on a recent visit, we took the sample-it-all route by opting for the all-you-can-eat buffet ($15). And why not—with at least five varieties of sushi to choose from, selected by Izumi’s owner Fujiko Yamauchi? As manager of Milwaukee’s first sushi restaurant, the ’80s-era Koto, she has been instrumental in introducing the city to Japanese cuisine and has maintained a high level of dedication.

Aside from sushi, the buffet also includes a variety of eye-catching meat and vegetable dishes.

Housed inside a striking, historic Art Deco building, Izumi’s refurbished its airy (and very Japanese) dining room earlier this year, complete with a tatami room. The buffet and lunch menu is served 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. It will make you want to try dinner.