Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee’sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove.. more

Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Around MKE

Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Open for 25 years, Izumi’s is one of Milwaukee’s finest Japanese restaurants. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:19 PM Dining Out

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Since its founding in 1988, Izumi's has grown into a Milwaukee institution. Tatsuya Goto and Fujiko Yamaguchi, both natives of Japan, took over in 1993 and made sure that Izumi's stayed true to the Japanese concept of dining. In December 20... more

Nov 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Dining Preview

