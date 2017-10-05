Greenfield's spacious, gracefully ornamented Japanica makes for an authentic Japanese dining experience. Enjoy a wide variety of sushi, rice and noodle dishes, or try the establishment's signature hibachi, served straight off a grill that is mere inches away. This menu offers dinner and a show like nothing else—expect to see knives tossed amid maneuvers of deft chopping. All hibachi entrées are served with generous appetizers of soup, salad, fried rice and shrimp. You may count on going home stuffed, satisfied and maybe even astounded. (Selena Milewski)
Japanica
4918 S. 74th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Hibachi, Japanese, Sushi