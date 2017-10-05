It's not exactly a tea-and-scones, steak-and-kidney pie kind of place, but there are touches of England among the tap beers, on the menu and in the decor. It's a favorite downtown lunch spot for burgers and other American staples, and a great place to sit by the Milwaukee River during the warm season. (Dave Luhrssen)
John Hawks Pub
100 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
100 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bar Food/Beer Pubs, British, Fish Fry, Sandwiches, Seafood