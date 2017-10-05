Juniper 61 has a casual contemporary setting and fare to match. Start with tempura green beans and move on to salads or a roasted vegetable pita sandwich with great homemade potato chips or Asian slaw. Heartier appetites will find entrees like a fine coq au vin or pork tenderloin with juniper berries. The menu isn't large but it is thoughtful. Every neighborhood should have a restaurant like this. (Jeff Beutner)
Juniper 61
6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Contemporary, Pizza, Sandwiches