Vintage red-and-white checkered tablecloths remind customers of Italian restaurants from days past. The pizza is vintage in its own right, baked with a crispy crust, plenty of zesty sauce and toppings to boot. It is no wonder why Lisa's is consistently rated as an East Side favorite. (Jeff Beutner)
Lisa's Pizzaria
2961 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Pizza