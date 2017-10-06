A vegetarian can dine like royalty at Mayura, with its buffet crowded with saag and pakora, lentil paddies and lemon rice. Meat eaters can feast on a variety of savory lamb and chicken dishes. Tucked into an inconspicuous business strip on one of the East Side's busy thoroughfares, Mayura offers items seldom seen in Milwaukee's Indian restaurants. (David Luhrssen)
Mayura Indian Restaurant
1958 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Buffet, Indian, Middle Eastern