Metcalfe\'s is a fourth-generation, family owned and operated neighborhood market overflowing with good things to eat. Our markets are known for an abundance of local and premium quality foods. In fact, many of our own ingredients are sourced from local farms and artisans at the peak of their season. Metcalfe’s Market is home to fresh baked breads & pastries from 25 local bakeries, more than 500 varieties of artisan cheeses, Boar\'s Head deli meats, and the largest variety of local & organic produce in the area.
Metcalfe's Wauwatosa
6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213