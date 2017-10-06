The Ale House serves more than 10 of its own products, including one of the best local amber ales: Louie's Demise. The casual setting offers a large bar, a dining room and a balcony overlooking the Milwaukee River. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, pizzas, pastas and heartier entrees like pot roast and barbecue ribs. Fridays offer one of the better fish fries. (Jeff Beutner)
Milwaukee Ale House (Grafton)
1208 13th Ave., Grafton, Wisconsin 53024
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs