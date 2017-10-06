Miramar Theatre
2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Events
Dead Man's Carnival w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents
Dion Timmer w/Squnto Jeff Alberts & Dad? (ages 17-plus, 9pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Jaw Gems w/Undercover Organism (all-ages, 7pm)
Melvv (ages 17-plus, 9pm)
ill.Gates w/Champagne Drip & ZeroGravity (ages 17-plus, 9pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Space Jesus w/Esseks & Of The Trees (ages 17-plus, 9pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)
Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm)