The front room has a sushi bar as well as one that serves drinks. But sushi is not the only attraction. The menu offers Asian fusion. Many entrees are listed by the sauce (Japanese eggplant garlic, Szechuan peppercorn, Malaysian curry, etc.) and you choose a meat or tofu for it. Vegetables are also added. You might be surprised with asparagus or jicama, Everything is fresh. The sushi selection is good and includes toro. For variety order the sunomono which includes six different sashimis for a modest price. The décor is in warm and serene. (Jeff Beutner)
NaNa Asian Fusion
4511 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Asian Fusion, Sushi
Handicap access