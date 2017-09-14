There are a lot of burgers on this list, and here's one more: Nite Owl. It's a tiny, vintage spot that is only open during warm months, so get there soon before they close for the season. They're also only open each day until they run out of burgers, which usually happens around 6 p.m., but can be much earlier if it's busy. But once you get there, it's worth it. The burgers are thick and juicy, and one will set you back $4, or $4.50 with cheese. Add fries on the side for $2 and your stomach will be happy for hours on less than $7.
Nite Owl Ice Cream Parlour & Sandwich Shoppe
830 E. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Burgers, Sandwiches
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.
Sep 14, 2017