The popular Tosa supper club has seen some updates recently. The menu is now focused on steak and seafood, and a happy hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. tempts the after work crowd with free appetizers and two for one rails and Miller on tap. A terrace has been added for outdoor dining with cigar nights on the patio Tuesday through Thursday. Live music is heard Thursday and Saturday nights. (David Luhrssen)
Open Hearth Restaurant
2930 N. 117th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
American, Fish Fry, Seafood