Although inconspicuously tucked into an industrial district between the 16th Street Viaduct and National Avenue, Oscar’s has attracted a large lunch crowd for its deliciously prepared Angus burgers (seven varieties on the menu), served on a superb bun with fries sprinkled in grated cheese. With friendly service and the look and feel of a neighborhood bar, Oscar’s is appealing any time of day. Stop in for some conversation, and select from the two-dozen beers offered, including imports on tap.
Oscar's on Pierce
1712 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers
Mentions
