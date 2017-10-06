The appealing menu at this fusion restaurant touches on all regions of the Pacific. Locations such as Maui, Fiji and Melbourne appear among the entrees. Presentation is an important factor here, and the kitchen tends to go for towering looks. One dish that aims for the stars is the Fijian chop ($18.95). This pork chop has about as much to do with Fiji as the oysters have in relationship to Melbourne, very little. But creativity and an element of surprise are the keys here. Another highlight is the tamarind duck ($18.95). The sweetness of tamarind marries well with the slices of duck breast. The duck slices are served over baby bok choy and fresh spinach. The impressive wine list includes bottles in all price ranges.
The Pacific Rim
830 N. 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Closed
World Cuisine