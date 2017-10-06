The menu has a split personality—half Chinese and half Vietnamese. The Vietnamese offerings are the reason to visit. Many customers can be seen eating bowls of noodles with broth. Pho cac biet is a typical version, with beef and rice noodles. Phan's Garden also offers fine egg rolls, steamed rolls with pork, papaya salad and curries with lemongrass. (Jeff Beutner)
Phan's Garden
1923 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Vietnamese