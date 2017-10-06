Pho 27 is more than just a soup and noodles eatery. The menu even throws in a few Chinese entrees to go along with the Vietnamese options. But the Vietnamese food is the reason for going here. The egg rolls are crispy and better than the norm, and the Mekong fish in a clay pot is not to be missed. Pho 27 does not compromise for the American palate. The special beef pho will include tendons and tripe. But most other items are very appealing, especially the rice plate with those great, grilled beef short ribs. Prices are very affordable. (Jeff Beutner)
Pho 27
4756 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Vietnamese