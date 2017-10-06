Pho Hai Tuyet is small, featuring only a few tables, but it offers superb Vietnamese fare. The house specialty is pho, a large bowl of Vietnamese rice noodle soup (and a meal in and of itself). There are 25 versions, mostly prepared with beef, chicken or seafood. Customize this with assorted fresh vegetables, herbs and various condiments. Other options include excellent Vietnamese egg rolls, green papaya salad and some very tasty grilled pork chops. (Jeff Beutner)
Pho Hai Tuyet
3881 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3881 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Vietnamese