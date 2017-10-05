Plastic forks and knives won't suffice for this pizza—they'll snap and splinter on contact with the hearty crust, oozing cheese and generously layered toppings. Try a creamy artichoke or Mediterranean pizza and top it off with one of their Sprecher floats. (Aisha Motlani)
Pizza Shuttle
1827 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches