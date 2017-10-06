Find the single red light above The Trocadero and you’ve found Red Light, a cool and collected club that features fresh-spun beats from visiting and local DJs, Thursday through Sunday. Red Light is loosely divided in two sections: the cozy bar area with intimate booth seating and mounted flat screen televisions, and the dance floor, which always seems to carry a fun, accepting sort of energy. Penny-wise drink specials bring it all together.
Red Light at Trocadero
1758 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
