Smack dab in the middle of condo country, the white decorative lights lining the rooftop of Red Room bathe the corner of Water and Humboldt in golden light.A DJ can be found spinning down-tempo house music most nights of the week.Personable bartenders are happy to pour from a worthy selection of sake, wine, and spirits, as well as good list of import and microbeers, including twelve fine tap beers.
Redroom
1875 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
