Forget about coffee; six days a week, residents near Brady and Humboldt wake up to the aroma of fresh-baked bread wafting from Sciortino’s. This fabled bakery also whips up some of the city’s finest Italian-styled desserts, including traditional tiramisu and cannoli, but it’s the wide array of colorful, buttery finger cookies (some dipped in chocolate, some dusted with powered sugar) that makes the biggest visual impression. They sell these cookies by the pound and neatly box them, so they make excellent holiday gifts.
Sciortino's Peter Bakery
1101 East Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1101 East Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bakery